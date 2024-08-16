05:59 CNN: US does not allow ATACMS deployment in Kursk - because they consider something else more sensible

According to a CNN report, the U.S. continues to refuse to allow the deployment of ATACMS long-range missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. This time, however, the concern is not about escalation. Citing government officials, the network reports that the United States believes the ATACMS could be better used to attack the Crimea occupied by Russia.

05:19 Selenskyj: Supplies for troops in Eastern Ukraine have arrivedFacing increasing pressure from Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the utmost attention to defense around the Donbass. "Torezk and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not specify whether additional troops have been deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 clashes since the beginning of the day.

03:46 Governor: Strategic bomber crashes in SiberiaThe governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reports the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause is said to be a technical defect. One member of the four-person crew died, the governor reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape from the plane and were taken to hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their familiesForeign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian armed forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, citing President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 U.S. government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to GermanyThe U.S. government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) explained that the arms deal, worth a total of five billion dollars (4.5 billion euros), strengthens the security of the United States "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner swap fund

The primary mission of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to repatriate Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. To this end, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "enrich the fund for the exchange of prisoners by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service quoted him. According to their own reports, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry 14:57).

21:46 Poland honors war heroes, draws parallel to Putin

Poland marked its victory over the Red Army with a military parade in Warsaw. The parade featured tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," President Andrzej Duda said before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On "Army Day," Poland remembers the victory of the Polish military over the troops of the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "On this day, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginnings of our country," he explains.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, who was among the spectators, says the parade is indeed a show, but he feels better seeing the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit safer because we see this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," says Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation, because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand up to (Russian President) Putin."

20:59 General Christian Freuding announces further German military aid for UkraineThe chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. According to him, the focus of military assistance is on providing additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. In total, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Additionally, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons are to be delivered. Furthermore, around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists, are to come. Moreover, 400 armored MRAP vehicles are to be provided. The artillery systems are to be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five civilians killed in Russian attacks in southern and eastern UkraineIn southern and eastern Ukraine, five civilians have been killed in Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an airstrike. Another person was killed in an artillery attack in Donetsk in the east. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone attack. Another man, who was previously injured in an earlier attack, died in the hospital, as reported by authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, authorities are calling on residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army is still attacking strongly in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanovka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers away from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine discuss delivery of long-range cruise missiles in advanced stageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing the US to provide its armed forces with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineLithuania is sending a new aid package to the Ukrainian army as part of its military support. The package consists of trailers, trailers, and folding beds, according to "Ukrinform" citing the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. In August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine War Must Not Be Forgotten in GermanyCardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. During a multi-day visit to the country, he gained the impression that the war would continue for longer. This makes him "deeply affected," says Woelki in Kyiv. "That's why it's important that the war not be forgotten in Germany." During his visit, which is scheduled to last until Monday, Woelki planned meetings with representatives of various aid projects. His program included appointments in Lviv (Lviv), Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Above all, his visit to Bucha made him aware of how important standards such as the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, are. On site, he became very aware that these standards had not been upheld in Bucha, says the cardinal. Bucha has become a symbol of atrocities in the war, with some bodies found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros, according to its own statements. People must be cared for, says Woelki. "We will continue to be engaged." We must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives, he said, looking at Russia.

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson RegionRussian troops are increasing their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, prompting Ukrainian forces to seek new positions, says Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Before the war against Ukraine, fewer than 1,000 people lived there. "Seven (Russian) attacks were repulsed at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active there than last week," says Lychowii on Ukrainian state television. Due to the swampy terrain, it is difficult to build fortifications, establish observation posts, and take up firing positions in the area, the spokesman said. "If Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary ammunition from drones, fires break out." This makes it difficult to hold positions, and Ukrainian forces have to relocate, Lykhovii added.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in Siberia

The Russian Air Force has lost a medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type (NATO code: Backfire) in a crash in Siberia. The aircraft crashed in uninhabited territory near Irkutsk during a routine flight, according to the state news agency TASS. The crew managed to bail out safely. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber is suspected as the cause of the incident. The bomber, developed in the late 1960s and produced in various variants until 1993, can carry guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly hypersonic "Kinshal" missiles.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Deaths and Injuries from Russian Glide Bomb Strikes in Kharkiv Region

Authorities report several Russian glide bomb attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, resulting in deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian facility, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the region. In another glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Again

Amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, Russians, nor Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state television Rossija, according to the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus, a ally of Russia, has supported Moscow in its war against Ukraine since the beginning, allowing Russian troops to enter from its territory. Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. He now claims that the West, especially high-ranking U.S. representatives, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risks of Their Operation

Christian Freuding, the military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, can understand the Ukrainians' decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever a military leader has the opportunity to take the initiative, he must seize it. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risks they are taking with this operation, but a successful execution can lead to significant momentum," Freuding said in the German military video format "Nachgefragt." Freuding recently visited Ukraine for talks. The advance is a "good indicator that Ukrainian forces continue to have the will and capability to succeed and win this war," Freuding explained.

Strength of Ukrainian Forces for This Offensive Operation is Four Brigades. That's 4,000 to 6,000 Soldiers, says Freuding. They are supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women from Ukrainian territory in logistics and air defense. Depth of the captured territory is approximately 30 kilometers, width approximately 65 kilometers, says Freuding. The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating - not controlling, but operating - is estimated at approximately 1,000 square kilometers. This is significant because it's roughly the same order of magnitude that Ukrainian forces have lost to Russian forces since the beginning of the year.

16:19 Reports: Ukraine Deploying British Challenger 2 Tanks on Russian SoilIn the ongoing cross-border incursion of Ukraine into Russia, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks. This is reported by the British media BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use British-supplied weapons on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons involved in the current deployment on Russian soil. The anonymous sources told the BBC and Sky News that this includes the modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine Again Denies Involvement in Nord Stream SabotageThe Ukrainian government denies involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, says Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, to the news agency Reuters today. "Such an act could only be carried out with large technical and financial resources," says Podoliak. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigation into the incident is being led by the General Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. On Wednesday, it was reported that a first arrest warrant had been issued against a Ukrainian living in Poland. However, the diving instructor was able to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is connected to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky Reports Capture of Russian City of SudjaAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. There, a command center of the Ukrainian military is being established, says Zelensky (see entry 15:21). The Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reportedly showing the small town, located about ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage shows burned-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk RegionFollowing the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory under its control. The command is to ensure the maintenance of law and order and address the urgent needs of the population, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrskyi further stated that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border RegionsRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced additional troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. Belousov stated in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, focusing on improving the efficiency of troop management in coordination with other security agencies. The emphasis was on the Belgorod region, and Belousov stated that he would personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The aim is to protect Russia's territorial integrity, population, and infrastructure in the border regions. This includes better coordination among the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, though these claims could not be independently verified.

Last Tuesday, Ukrainian ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The incursion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has caused widespread surprise among the Russian population about the state of the border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian AggressionThe conflict with Ukraine has long since become a war of images. Videos show destroyed military positions, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread yet another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Area: "We Hid in the Bushes"Following the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report harrowing moments. "We hid in the bushes," says Tatyana Anikeyeva to Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the village of Sudzha in a hurry. "The sound of the gunfire went on non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Rocket Shot Down Over LgovFor over a week, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in battles with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, has ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudja. This evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, over 120,000 residents of the region have been evacuated so far. Russian troops have shot down a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, Smirnov reported.

13:18 Russia: Claims to Have Taken Village of Iwaniwka in DonetskRussian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to reports from the Russian government in Moscow. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reported this, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Resorted to More Active Sabotage"Following suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter opening after a period of restraint. Right and left extremists play a significant role in this.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Push into Russian TerritoryThe Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front. Despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to keep the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhiy Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian General Staff reports 58 clashes. This is the highest number of clashes reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would Cause Great Uproar in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of an American in Russia.

11:02 Chechen Unit Claims to Have Recaptured Settlement in KurskRussian troops have recaptured the settlement of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinov, as reported on Russian state television. However, such reports on the battlefield situation cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's Soldiers in Kursk Simply FledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the region complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Region of BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows the declaration in the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko states that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Defense Ministers of Ukraine and USA Discuss SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov consulted with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, about the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov also thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion," according to the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate individuals are said to have initiated a small operation, supervised by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, according to the Wall Street Journal. President Zelensky is reported to have initially approved the plan and later attempted, unsuccessfully, to stop it. The sabotage, which cost $300,000, was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht. "I always laugh when I read media speculation about a massive operation involving intelligence agencies, submarines, drones, and satellites," an officer involved in the plot told the newspaper. "This all came from a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reportedly reacted under CIA influence and wanted to halt the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valery Saluschnyy, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it adds.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Costing $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers in Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, have destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reports. The long-range surveillance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "In fact, this radar was the 'eyes' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy fire," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals for trench digging in KurskAs CNN reports, Russian job portals are advertising positions for trench digging in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. Job listings seek "general laborers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine captures over 100 Russian soldiers in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskResidents in the Russian oblast of Kursk must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, home to approximately 4,500 people, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that around 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. Military aircraft and fighter jets of types Su-34 and Su-35 were stationed at the military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts. Key targets included oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The results of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The district court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative arrest for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority had reported initiating a criminal case against the US citizen for violence against a government official, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive. When he was taken to a police station, he struck an officer. The US government has responded cautiously to the incident. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portRussia's military has reportedly targeted the port infrastructure of Odessa, injuring at least two people, according to local authorities. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, according to the General Prosecutor's Office. The attack used a ballistic missile, the responsible governor, Oleh Kiper, added. Russia has not yet commented on the incident.

21:50 Defense Minister Pistorius urges vigilance after security incidents in the BundeswehrDefense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for increased vigilance following security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off access points, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered lab tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told Spiegel. "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them as necessary. This is already in progress. Currently, there are no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. Now we must await further investigation results and act calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," Pistorius said (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in Russia spy scandalThe Austrian prosecutor's office has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. Among other things, he is accused of spying for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott, as an official of the Interior Ministry in Vienna, allegedly commissioned another employee, on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist FPO party, to gather information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPO member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are accused of violating official secrets. They face up to three years in prison, according to the prosecutor's office. A date for the trial has not yet been set. In particular, Ott is accused of having provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thereby endangering, among other things, the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities. Jenewein is also accused of having passed on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at Bundeswehr: CDU sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Luftwaffe base Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of sabotage against the Bundeswehr. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were detected, a spokesperson for the Bundeswehr in Cologne said in front of the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Ministry of Defense responsible for clearing up open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider could have gained access to supposedly well-secured Bundeswehr barracks," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is commendable that the Bundeswehr detected the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

