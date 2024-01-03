05:40 Russia: Ukraine shelling Belgorod in vain

According to Russian reports, Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. Several drones were destroyed during the approach to the city of Belgorod, says the governor of the region bordering Ukraine.

04:29 Selenskyj on Russian bombing: 500 missiles in five days

The number of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine has been increasing since the New Year. According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyi, Russia has fired 500 missiles and drones in the past five days. With the series of heavy night bombardments from the air, the Russian army is demonstrating that it can bombard every corner of the neighboring country.

02:26 Five dead and 130 injured in Russian attack

By the evening, five people had been killed and 130 injured in the major Russian attack on Kiev and Kharkiv. This was reported by Ukrainian media with reference to the state rescue service. "My condolences go out to all those who have lost their loved ones. May all the victims of Russian terror rest in peace," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.

01:25 UN Human Rights Office deplores escalation

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk calls for an immediate de-escalation in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. "Alarming escalation of fighting, dozens of civilians have been killed in Ukraine and Russia," writes the UN Human Rights Office in the online service X. "International humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks on civilian facilities." Türk calls for immediate measures to de-escalate the situation, protect civilians and comply with international law.

00:14 Moscow reports successes in air defense

Nine Ukrainian missiles have been shot down over the Belgorod region, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. A terrorist attack on Russian territory has thus been thwarted. The governor of the Russian-occupied Crimea also reported air defense successes. A missile was intercepted over Sevastopol, writes Mikhail Rasvoshaev on Telegram. No one was injured and no damage was caused. Several Telegram messages state that there were loud explosions over various parts of Sevastopol.

23:15 UN Security Council: Situation in Ukraine is getting worse

The current chair of the UN Security Council is pessimistic about the fighting in Ukraine in 2024. "I don't think the situation is improving, it's getting worse," says France's UN ambassador Nicolas de Rivière in New York. The country chaired the committee in January. The number of Russian drone and missile attacks is increasing and they are obviously targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, warns de Rivière. "There is a clear agenda that is clearly aimed at instilling fear in the population."

22:07 Russian attacks on Kharkiv again

Explosions can be heard again in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Ukraine's second largest city, reported this on Telegram. According to the authorities, these are Russian attacks. Residents are called upon to stay in shelters. The air force reports a missile heading towards the city.

