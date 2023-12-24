05:40 Dead and injured after explosion in Lviv

An explosion in a house in Lviv has probably killed three people and injured at least four, as Lviv's mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported in the evening. Sadovyi notes that the load-bearing walls of the house were damaged and that people were trapped under the rubble. While the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed, Sadovyi says it was likely caused by a gas leak in the house's garage.

03:36 Zelenskyi thanks for cheetahs from Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi thanks Germany, Finland and the Netherlands for new military aid in the fight against the Russian war of aggression. Germany had supplied the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, 155-caliber artillery shells and other necessary weapons, said Zelenskyi in his video message broadcast in Kiev in the evening. Germany had also sent the US Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Selensky emphasizes that a well-functioning air defence system is the key to ending the war.

01:57 Gas consumption in Germany higher than in 2022

Private households and companies in Germany have consumed 7.2 percent more gas since October 1 than in the same period last year. This was reported by the Funke newspapers, citing calculations by the Federal Network Agency. According to these calculations, gas consumption by private households and businesses has increased by 2.5 percent. Gas consumption in industry even increased by 11.1 percent. However, unlike in the previous year, the Network Agency is not concerned. "We can see that gas consumption rises when it gets cold. But a few cold days don't worry us," said Network Agency boss Klaus Müller. According to the network agency's calculations, gas consumption in Germany in 2023 has fallen by 13.9 percent compared to the winters of 2018 to 2021 - i.e. before the Russian attack on Ukraine and the end of Russian gas supplies - despite the increase since October.

23:40 Kherson region under heavy fire

Ukrainian officials from the Kherson region report heavy Russian shelling and numerous drone attacks. The governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced that a man had been killed in a drone attack in the town of Stanislav, southeast of the city of Kherson. Seven people were injured in an attack on residential areas. According to local authorities, Russian forces also fired on a power plant near the front line in eastern Ukraine. The town of Kurakhovo is now without electricity.

22:23 Ukraine's frontline soldiers lack artillery ammunition

The Ukrainian armed forces are having to severely ration their artillery ammunition, reports the Washington Post. Due to the lack of ammunition, planned attacks against Russian positions have also been canceled. "We get a limited number for each target," a soldier from the Zaporizhzhya oblast is quoted as saying. For a smaller target, such as a mortar position, they received five to seven shells. "The guys are very tired," he says. They are still motivated because they have no other choice. "But you don't win a war with motivation alone." A member of another artillery brigade reports that they fire around 10 to 20 shells a day at enemy targets. Previously, the average was 50, sometimes up to 90 a day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the lack of ammunition this week.

21:43 Kiev considers electronic conscription

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is considering sending conscription notices for Ukrainians electronically in the future. This could be used to reach nationals abroad, among others. The army leadership has recommended that the government mobilize 450,000 to 500,000 soldiers in the coming year. According to various media reports, Kiev has not yet made a decision on this. The Ukrainian parliament must decide on the call-up.

