05:13 Klitschko: Air defenses deployed against Russian drone attack on Kiev

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, writes on the online platform Telegram that the Ukrainian air defense is causing the loud explosions that can be heard in Kiev. Falling drone debris had triggered a fire in a residential building in the Desnianskyi district. The district on the east bank of the Dnipro River is the most densely populated part of Kiev. Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kiev military administration, said on Telegram that the emergency services had also been dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district on the west bank of the Dnipro. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

03:14 Ukraine: Air defenses deployed against drone attack on Kiev region

The air defense in the region around Kiev is deployed against another drone attack. This is reported by the Ukrainian military on the online platform Telegram.

01:51 Military administration: At least 29 people killed in attacks on Kiev

At least 29 people were killed in the Russian mass attack on the capital on December 29, according to Serhii Popko, head of the military administration of the city of Kiev. "By 10:30 p.m. on January 1, rescue workers had recovered more bodies, bringing the total number of dead to 29. This is the most terrible attack on the capital since the beginning of the war," Popko says on his Telegram channel.

00:25 Russian attack on Kherson region injures 44-year-old woman

According to the head of the Kherson military administration, Roman Mrochko, a woman was injured in a suburb of the city as a result of a Russian grenade attack. The 44-year-old woman was in her house during the attack. Mrochko also says that the woman suffered mine trauma and a concussion.

22:59 Selinskyj: Russia suffers heavy losses on the battlefield

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Moscow is still suffering heavy losses on the battlefield. In an interview with the British weekly magazine Economist, Selenskyj said that the idea that Russia is winning the war, which has now lasted almost two years, is "just a feeling". There are no real signs that Russia is interested in peace. Any suggestion that Russia is ready for talks only shows that Moscow is running out of weapons and soldiers. In order to reduce the Russian attacks, Ukraine must attack the strong Russian forces in Crimea and defend the cities in the east of the country. Mobilization is "the only way to protect our state and end the occupation of our country."

21:42 Video to show the work of Ukrainian air defense

The commander of the Ukrainian air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, has released a video showing the air defense at work. Last night, the air force intercepted a total of 87 of the 90 kamikaze drones shot down by the Russian military. According to Kiev, this was a record number.

