05:03 Russian governor: Have Ukrainian drones shot down

According to the governor of the Bryansk region in southern Russia, six Ukrainian drones have been shot down there. The drones are "another foiled Ukrainian terrorist attack", says Governor Alexander Bogomaz. There were no casualties.

04:13 Russia blames Ukraine for airstrikes

After the unprecedented bombardment of Ukraine on Friday night, Russia blames Kiev for the attacks. The real problem was that Ukraine had set up its air defense systems in residential areas, said Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. "If the Ukrainian air defense systems had not been deployed, there would have been no civilian casualties at all," he continued. More than 30 people were killed and more than 150 injured in the attacks shortly before the New Year celebrations. The Ukrainian leadership speaks of massive "terror" against the civilian population.

03:21 UN representative condemns "appalling attacks" by Russia

A high-ranking representative of the United Nations condemns Russia for the "appalling attacks" on Ukraine. "Regrettably, today's horrific attacks were only the latest in a series of escalating attacks" by Russia, UN Assistant Secretary-General Mohammed Khiari said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. "The Secretary-General unequivocally and in the strongest terms condemns today's horrific attacks on cities and communities in Ukraine," he added.

01:43 Russia reports launch of Ukrainian missiles

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense units shot down 13 Ukrainian missiles over the southern Belgorod region. Units had "thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack", the ministry said in a statement. One man was killed when it hit a house, said Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region. Four people are being treated for injuries. Ten private houses were damaged and the water supply in the city of Belgorod was interrupted.

00:04 Russian economy shrank less than expected in 2022

According to official data, the Russian economy shrank by 1.2 percent last year. This was reported by the state statistics office Rosstat. However, due to far-reaching Western economic sanctions in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the agency had expected a decline of 2.1 percent for 2022. Economic growth for 2021 was revised to 5.9 percent from 5.6 percent previously. The Russian economy has recovered strongly this year, supported by rising government spending, particularly on military production. A Reuters survey of analysts predicts GDP growth of 3.1% in 2023. The experts also expect growth to slow to 1.1 percent next year as high interest rates weigh on the economy.

23:21 Ukraine: Russia continues its assault on Avdiivka at

In addition to the heavy bombardment from the air, Russia is also attacking Ukraine with ground troops, according to Kiev. However, the Ukrainian General Staff only recorded a comparatively low number of direct clashes, with 31 battles. The focus is once again on Avdiivka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

22:03 Left Party leader calls for "new diplomatic offensive" after major Russian attack

Left Party leader Janine Wissler condemns the massive Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. Speaking to the AFP news agency, Wissler calls it an "inhumane attack" on the civilian population. "The bombing of infrastructure and homes, especially during the winter, is brutal and inhumane," says Wissler. "These ruthless attacks must be stopped immediately," she continues. "We condemn this targeted attrition of the civilian population in the strongest possible terms," said Wissler. However, the Left Party leader is also calling for "a new diplomatic offensive to promote negotiations for a ceasefire". The aim should be to "set up protection zones and put an end to this horrific war".

21:23 After Russian attacks: UN Security Council convenes for emergency meeting

The UN Security Council has announced that it will discuss the large-scale Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. Ukraine and more than 30 partner countries have requested an emergency meeting, which is scheduled for 22:00 (CET), according to information from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the UN Security Council.

20:49 Bidenurges Ukraine aid after Russian shelling

In light of the unprecedented Russian airstrikes against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden once again urges Congress to approve additional funding for Kiev. "There is far more at stake in this fight than just Ukraine," he warns. "It affects the entire NATO alliance, the security of Europe and the future of transatlantic relations." With its military assistance, the USA has helped to save many lives, he emphasizes. "But if Congress does not act urgently in the new year, we will not be able to continue to provide the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must act, and without further delay." If dictators and autocrats are allowed to run riot in Europe, the risk of the US being directly involved increases, he said. "We must not abandon Ukraine," he warned. "History will punish harshly those who do not heed the call of freedom."

20:09 Attack on Russian warship: Crimean media report 74 dead

Following the Ukrainian attack on the Russian warship "Novocherkassk" in the port of Feodosiya in Crimea, two pro-Kremlin media outlets are reporting 74 sailors killed. Information about the fatalities appeared on the websites of "Sevastopol Independent Television" and "Sevastopol News", citing the press service of the Black Sea Fleet. The articles were later deleted. According to official Russian information, one person was killed and four others were injured in the attack.

19:29 Death toll from Russian attacks rises to 30

The death toll from a massive wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine has risen to at least 30. More than 160 people were injured in the attacks, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram. According to the Ukrainian authorities, schools, a maternity clinic, shopping centers and residential buildings were among those attacked. The air force stated that Russia had used 158 missiles and drones, 114 of which were destroyed. Air force spokesman Yuri Ignat told the AFP news agency that apart from the first days of the war in February 2022, these were the "most massive attacks" on Ukraine.

18:53 The UK delivers 200 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

On the day of the heaviest Russian airstrikes on Ukraine since the start of the war, the UK assures the attacked country of additional weapons. Hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles will be delivered to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, writes British Defense Minister Grant Shapps on X. According to his department, this involves 200 missiles. In the face of Russian "barbarism", the delivery is a clear message that the United Kingdom wants to continue to support Ukraine without reservation, Shapps emphasizes. "Putin's latest wave of murderous air strikes is a desperate and futile attempt to regain momentum after the catastrophic loss of hundreds of thousands of conscripts and before the humiliation of his three-day war entering its third calendar year." Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing Ukrainian defenses and Western resolve, he said. "Now is the time for the free world to stand together and redouble our efforts to get Ukraine what it needs to win," says Shapps.

