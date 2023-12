04:34 Kharkiv reports Russian drone attacks

In Kharkiv, in north-eastern Ukraine, a new drone attack has hit residential buildings in the city center in several waves and caused fires. "On the eve of the New Year, the Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid - we are unbreakable and invincible!" wrote the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, on the short messaging service Telegram. "Information about possible victims is being clarified."

03:32 Russia: Number of dead in Belgorod rises to 21

The number of people killed in the shelling of Belgorod has risen to 21, three of whom are children. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass, citing the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. 110 people were also injured and 30 residential buildings were damaged. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack. Kiev has not yet commented.

01:12 Moscow: Ukraine used cluster munitions in Belgorod

Russia accuses Ukraine of a "terrorist attack" on civilians in the Russian city of Belgorod. "They used cluster munitions to increase the number of victims of the terrorist attack," said the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, at the UN Security Council meeting requested by Moscow. It was a "deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target". Ukraine and its allies rejected the accusations. US representative John Kelly said:. "Russia could end this war today." At the same time, he called for "protection of all civilians on all sides in any conflict".

23:33 Kiev: Drone attack repelled

According to the military administration, the Ukrainian air defense systems in the region around Kiev have repelled a Russian drone attack. This was announced by the local military administration via its Telegram channel.

22:11 Three dead and six injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk

Three civilians are reported to have been killed and six injured in Russian missile attacks on frontline communities in the Donetsk region, according toThe Kyiv Independent, citing the Prosecutor General's Office. In the embattled town of Avdiivka, a Russian missile hit a residential garden, killing a 79-year-old resident, according to the report. According to the report, the Russian attack also hit a house in the village of Pokrovsk, killing its 73-year-old owner. Russian forces are also said to have attacked Selidove. They reportedly killed a 60-year-old woman and injured her 36-year-old son and three other civilians. According to reports, four people were hospitalized. The Attorney General's Office has declared that it has launched an investigation into the attack as a suspected war crime. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy reports that Russian forces attacked one of the region's thermal power plants near the front line and halted electricity production. The Ministry of Energy also reports that 16 substations were left without power, leading to blackouts in the area.

21:42 St. Petersburg: "Unauthorized" memorial plaque for Prigozhin appears

A memorial plaque to "Wagner" boss Prigozhin is said to have been placed on the wall of his St. Petersburg office at Lieutenant Schmidt Embankment number 7, according to Radio Liberty, citing a report by "Fontanka". "Fontanka" posted photos of the memorial plaque on its Telegram channel. "The Hero of the Russian Federation, head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, worked in this house from 2003 to 2023," the plaque reads. Apparently, the installation of the memorial plaque was not approved by the city council. As Fontanka reports, the owner of the building, Bar Service LLC, had previously approached the city's culture committee with a proposal to put up a plaque. However, the authorities had rejected this. Prigozhin died in August 2023 as a result of a private plane crash over the Tver region. Officially, the causes of the disaster are unknown. The funeral of Prigozhin, who bore the title of Hero of Russia, was not held in public, without the state honors due in such cases.

