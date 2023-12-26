03:59 Attack on Crimea: Russian landing craft sunk

According to officially unconfirmed reports on social media, a ship loaded with ammunition was hit during the attack on the port of the Crimean city of Feodossiya. The Ukrainian air force later reported that it had sunk the Russian amphibious landing craft Novocherkassk. It had Iranian drones on board.

03:01 Strong explosions in Crimea

Ukraine has attacked the city of Feodosiya and set fire to the city's port area, the peninsula's head of administration appointed by Russia, Sergei Aksyonov, announced in the short message service Telegram. "The port area has been sealed off. The detonations have stopped. The fire is under control." The emergency services are on site and several residential buildings have been evacuated. Images published by several Russian news agencies on Telegram show strong explosions and fires over the port area.

02:15 Selensky praises air force

Following reports of several Russian fighter jets being shot down, Ukrainian President Zelensky praised his air force and air defense units. A total of five enemy aircraft were shot down in the week before Christmas, Selensky said in his evening video address. "That's really impressive!"

01:25 Ukraine plans lower draft age

Ukraine wants to lower the conscription age for soldiers from 27 to 25. This is according to a draft law published on the Ukrainian parliament's website. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi declared last week that the army wanted to mobilize a further 450,000 to 500,000 Ukrainians. The number of Ukrainian troops is not known, but in the past it was said that the country had around one million people under arms. US officials estimate that hundreds of thousands have been killed and wounded on both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine. Neither country publishes its casualty figures.

00:30 Mützenich wants to talk more about peace than war

While Russia continues its war against Ukraine with undiminished ferocity, SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich wants to talk more about peace than war again. "We should not only be concerned with war, but also with how wars can be ended," Mützenich told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "Security policy is more than military policy." He complained that his party colleague and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had called for the country to become "fit for war" again: "We should not formulate it in such a way that we have to make Germany fit for war, but that we have to be able to defend ourselves."

23:25 USA concerned about Navalny's condition

The USA expresses concern about the conditions under which Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being held. It is to be welcomed that, after almost three weeks of uncertainty, there is information about Navalny's whereabouts, the US State Department announced. "However, we remain deeply concerned about Mr. Navalny's well-being and the conditions of his unjust detention". The State Department statement continued: "We have told the Russian government that it is responsible for what happens to Mr. Navalny in its custody and that the international community is watching closely."

22:22 Putin increases visa fees for EU countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill that reintroduces fees for issuing Russian visas to citizens of certain European countries. According to the state news agency TASS, the law affects citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland as well as the entire European Union. People who were previously exempt from the visa fee, such as close relatives of Russians, pupils, students or long-distance drivers, must now pay it. The law suspends the provision that set the visa fee at 35 euros. From now on, all citizens of European countries will be charged a visa fee of between 50 and 300 US dollars, depending on the urgency and number of entries requested.

21:05 Selenskyj: Every Russian pilot must make a choice

In his address on Christmas Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the men and women who are defending Ukraine from Russian aggressors. He also thanked the emergency services and fire departments, as well as the country's police forces. Selensky also cited recent shootings of Russian drones and jets and said that every Russian pilot must make a clear personal decision as to whether or not they want to continue participating in the war. Ukraine's air defense will become even stronger - especially when promised air defense systems are put into service. Selenskyj also explicitly mentioned F-16 jets.

