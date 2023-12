03:47 Heavy blow for Ukraine: US Congress postpones agreement on billions in aid until the new year

The US Congress will not approve any new military aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, this year. The leaders of the ruling Democrats and the opposition Republicans in the Senate, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, conceded this in a joint statement. Schumer and McConnell explained that the negotiators from the House of Congress and the government would continue to work on outstanding issues in the coming days. The hope is that action can then be taken "quickly" at the beginning of next year. The failure to reach an agreement on new aid for Ukraine before the end of the year comes as no surprise, but is a symbolic blow for Ukraine.

02:27 Russian airstrikes on Kiev

According to the military, the Ukrainian capital Kiev has been the target of Russian airstrikes for the fifth time this month. "According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and no destruction in the capital," said the head of the Kiev military administration, Serhiy Popko, via the messaging app Telegram. The Ukrainian air defense destroyed all missiles.

01:25 Putin confiscates shares in Wintershall Dea and OMV

According to a presidential decree, the German company Wintershall Dea and the Austrian company OMV are to formally lose their shares in gas production projects in the Russian Arctic. All activities with Russian involvement, including Wintershall Dea's stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline and the joint ventures with Gazprom, are to be legally separated by mid-2024, according to a decree signed by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

00:25 Kiev: plans to produce one million drones by 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has announced the production of one million drones next year. "We will produce one million drones next year," said Zelenskyi at his end-of-year press conference in Kiev. In the war against Russia, his country is relying on modern weapons from its own production: "Our soldiers will receive Ukrainian-made drones in their units."

23:25 Selenskyj against a divided Ukraine joining NATO

Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects the idea of Ukraine joining NATO without the Russian-occupied territories. Ukraine would not agree to a divided accession, he told journalists in Kiev. "We have not received such a proposal from any of our partners. I also find it difficult to imagine what that would look like." The strongest security guarantee for Ukraine would be its accession as a whole country. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has suggested that Ukraine could be accepted into the Western military alliance, even if it does not control its entire territory. This would deter Russia from attacking Ukrainian territory in NATO.

22:03 Hyundai sells its only Russian plant for a symbolic price of 77.74 euros

The South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai Motor announces that it is selling its only Russian plant. The company will sell the plant in St. Petersburg for a symbolic sum of 7,000 rubles (77.74 euros), a Hyundai official told Reuters. The move adds the company to the list of major carmakers leaving Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and a wave of sanctions, including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Toyota and others. "Hyundai Motor Company approved a plan to sell its entire stake in Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus (HMMR LLC) to Art-Finance LLC at a board meeting today," the company said in its statement.

