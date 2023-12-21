02:07 Where is Navalny? Team offers reward

The team of the missing imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is offering a reward for information about his whereabouts. At the moment, the team still has hope that someone can give them information, says Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Jarmisch on ZDF. During a prisoner transport, at least other prisoners would actually notice something. There are often also guards who see something, says Jarmisch. The whereabouts of the imprisoned Russian government critic are uncertain following the announcement of his transfer.

00:59 Ukraine wants to bring back men from abroad for military service

The new Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov wants to call up men living abroad for military service in the coming year. Ukrainians between the ages of 25 and 60 in Germany and other countries who are fit for military service should be asked to report to the armed forces' recruitment centers. This was announced by Umjerow in an interview with "Bild", Welt TV and Politico. Although the minister spoke of an invitation, he made it clear that there would be sanctions if anyone did not comply with the request. "We are still discussing what should happen if they don't come voluntarily."

23:30 Selensky: Ukraine wants to increase the effectiveness of drones

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is increasingly relying on drones of all kinds to defend against the Russian invasion. "This is an obvious priority of the state and a very concrete way to save the lives of our soldiers," said Zelensky in his evening video address. He had spoken to the military about what drones were in storage and what was needed on the front line. "The logistics will be faster," the president promised. Work is also underway to improve the effectiveness of drones. The importance of drones of all sizes has increased significantly in the almost 22 months of the war. Ukrainian and Russian soldiers use small camera drones to observe every move of the enemy on the battlefield. The aircraft can also drop small explosive charges over tanks or trenches. The Ukrainians use them to partially compensate for their lack of artillery ammunition.

21:30 Putin is said to have spoken "privately" with the former president of Kazakhstan about his nephew

Russian head of state Vladimir Putin has held "private" talks with the former president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed. Kazakh media reported that the meeting with the Russian dictator took place on Tuesday and was initiated by Nazarbayev. According to UlysMedia's unnamed sources, Kazakhstan's former head of state sought Putin's support in connection with the prosecution of Samat Abish, a former influential figure in Kazakh politics and Nazarbayev's nephew. Abish is under criminal investigation in Kazakhstan for his alleged role in the Kazakh protests in January 2022.

20:29 Ukrainian military confirms Russian territorial gains near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian military confirms that the Russians have been making territorial gains in their ground offensive in south-eastern Ukraine for two months. "Since October 10, when the enemy became more active, it has advanced by one and a half to two kilometers in some places," says Colonel Olexander Shtupun, army press spokesman in this section of the front. He adds: "But that cost him a lot." The main focus of the attacks is the industrial city of Avdiivka, which is close to the Russian-controlled Donbass capital of Donetsk. The enemy is superior in terms of manpower, admits Shtupun on Ukrainian television's permanent news program. Observers such as the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in the USA also confirm the high Russian deployment of soldiers and armored technology in the region, as well as the high Russian losses. Their reports also confirm that the Russians are advancing, putting pressure on Ukraine in Avdiivka.

20:02 "After 45 days, almost every soldier will be broken"

Dealing with the experiences of war and finding a way back to life: Psychotherapist Oleg Hukovskyj is trying to help Ukrainian soldiers do just that. Under the current circumstances, however, complete recovery is hardly possible, he says. What the men report from the front is sheer horror.

Source: www.ntv.de