01:25 Putin confiscates shares of Wintershall Dea and OMV

Germany's Wintershall Dea and Austria's OMV are to formally lose their stakes in gas production projects in the Russian Arctic, according to a presidential decree. All activities with Russian involvement, including Wintershall Dea's stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline and the joint ventures with Gazprom, are to be legally separated by mid-2024, according to a decree signed by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

00:25 Kiev: plans to produce one million drones by 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has announced the production of one million drones next year. "We will produce one million drones next year," said Zelenskyi at his end-of-year press conference in Kiev. In the war against Russia, his country is relying on modern weapons from its own production: "Our soldiers will receive Ukrainian-made drones in their units."

23:25 Selenskyj against a divided Ukraine joining NATO

Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects the idea of Ukraine joining NATO without the Russian-occupied territories. Ukraine would not agree to a divided accession, he told journalists in Kiev. "We have not received such a proposal from any of our partners. I also find it difficult to imagine what that would look like." The strongest security guarantee for Ukraine would be its accession as a whole country. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has suggested that Ukraine could be accepted into the Western military alliance, even if it does not control its entire territory. This would deter Russia from attacking Ukrainian territory in NATO.

22:03 Hyundai sells its only Russian plant for a symbolic price of 77.74 euros

The South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai Motor announces that it is selling its only Russian plant. The company will sell the plant in St. Petersburg for a symbolic sum of 7,000 rubles (77.74 euros), a Hyundai official told Reuters. The move adds the company to the list of major carmakers leaving Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and a wave of sanctions, including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Toyota and others. "Hyundai Motor Company approved a plan to sell its entire stake in Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus (HMMR LLC) to Art-Finance LLC at a board meeting today," the company said in its statement.

21:22 Suspected links to Russia: Deputy head of Ukrainian police resigns

Dmytro Tyshlek, the deputy head of the National Police, who has been accused by journalists of having links to Russia, has written a letter of resignation. The Interior Ministry confirmed to the Ukrainian news portal "Ukrainska Pravda" that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has signed an order to dismiss Tyshlek as deputy chief of the National Police.

20:43 Zelenskyi describes Putin as a "sick person"

In his annual press conference in Kiev, Zelenskyi admits that 2023 did not go as planned in military terms. However, Russia had not achieved any strategic goals either. "They first spoke of three days [to victory] and then of the occupied territories within full borders", i.e. the complete conquest of the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, which Russia has not yet achieved. "Well, it's not three days, but two years," emphasizes Selenskyj, who speaks in this context of the "three-day plans of a sick person". However, the Ukrainian president considers the war in the Middle East to be a "diplomatic victory" for Russia. The problem for Ukraine is the prioritization of aid: Some partners would say that Ukraine should of course be helped first, while others would see it somewhat differently.

20:09 UN: Russia has carried out at least 142 mass executions so far

Russia's alleged violations in the invasion of Ukraine include 142 mass executions of Ukrainian civilians in the occupied territories by Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, says UN human rights envoy Volker Turk. The figures that the UN regularly presents on the victims of the Russian war against Ukraine only include cases that could be verified with certainty, and the actual numbers are most likely higher. Turk pointed out that his team's monitoring in Ukraine "continues to point to gross violations of international human rights law, serious violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes" by Russian forces in particular.

19:40 US senators see a long way to go before agreement on Ukraine aid

High-ranking US senators do not expect an agreement to be reached soon on the billions in aid for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden. "Everyone realizes that we have more work to do and that it will take longer," says the Democratic majority leader of the Congressional chamber, Chuck Schumer. His party colleague Dick Durbin spoke of the hope that an agreement could be reached in January immediately after the winter recess. Biden has asked for a further 61 billion dollars for Ukraine. The Republicans are making this dependent on increased border controls with Mexico.

19:08 Study: Lithuanians trust German army brigade for improved defense

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas has cited a study conducted by Spinter research on behalf of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. He says that the main units of a German army brigade that will be deployed to Lithuania will arrive from 2025 and reach full combat readiness in 2027.

The results of the study show the following:

82% of Lithuanians support the permanent stationing of the German brigade in Lithuania

83% of Lithuanians have a positive opinion of German soldiers

76% believe that the German brigade will contribute to strengthening Lithuanian defense

18:35 Ukraine soldiers report Russian irritant gas attacks

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the Russian army is also using irritant gas in its attacks on the front line. According to the US broadcaster CNN, medical reports confirm that the fighters have been poisoned with gas. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian commander reports "extreme changes" at the front.

17:51 Selenskyj: Government discusses "very sensitive issue of mobilization" of 500,000 soldiers

According to President Volodymyr Selenskyj, the Ukrainian military is requesting the mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 additional soldiers. High-ranking military and government representatives will discuss "this very sensitive issue of mobilization", Selensky said at a press conference in Kiev. Parliament would then deal with the issue. However, a final decision has not yet been made. A mobilization on such a scale would require additional funding.

17:22 Prison sentences for 14 defendants in Poland for spying for Russia

A Polish court has sentenced 14 defendants from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to prison terms of between 13 months and six years for preparing acts of sabotage on behalf of a spy ring for Russia. The defendants were found guilty on all charges, said presiding judge Jaroslaw Kowalski. Investigators had accused the defendants of planning attacks on trains carrying aid supplies to neighboring Ukraine as part of a spy ring and of spying on military facilities and important infrastructure in the NATO member state. All 14 had previously pleaded guilty. Two other defendants are to stand trial in separate proceedings after withdrawing their confessions.

16:54 Ukrainian recruited for FSB - now faces 15 years in prison

A Ukrainian citizen who was recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and tried to set up his own group of informants has been jailed for 15 years. He was found guilty of treason, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). According to the SBU, the spy had been fighting with the Russian armed forces or their proxies for a long time, ever since the war in Transnistria, the Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova, in the early 1990s. After the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he tried to set up his own network of informants and recruit SBU agents to gather information about the location of Ukrainian troops in southern Ukraine, the report states. The SBU lured him to Ukraine under the pretext that SBU agents were potential accomplices. He was then arrested in the Odessa region.

16:23 Soldier in Donetsk: "Russians use weather to advance"

On the front in Donetsk, winter is now having a significant impact on the war. The cold weather makes many drones unsuitable and heavy equipment is also freezing to the ground. A visit by a Ukrainian unit to the region reveals the situation: The Russians are trying to take advantage of the changed situation.

15:52 Finland puts suspected Russian neo-Nazi on trial

A court in Helsinki orders the pre-trial detention of Yan Petrovsky, a suspected Russian neo-Nazi who fought against Ukrainian troops. He is accused of war crimes, reports the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat. The Finnish authorities arrested Petrovsky in July when he tried to travel to France under a false name. Ukraine requested his extradition so that he could stand trial for the alleged war crimes. However, a Finnish court ruled on December 8 that he could not be forced to travel to Ukraine as conditions in Ukrainian prisons did not meet the standards of the European Convention on Human Rights. Ukraine has stated that Russian prisoners of war are treated in accordance with the Geneva Convention. According to Helsingin Sanomat, the indictment is to be filed by the end of May 2024 and is likely to relate to the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers and prisoners of war.

15:23 Lavrov denies attack plans against NATO territory

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the tone between Russia and Finland has become much harsher. In response to Finland's accession to NATO, Russian President Putin is threatening the country with "problems". Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov has now rowed back, albeit indirectly.

14:48 Putin believes the West has failed in its attempts to defeat Russia

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin believes the West has failed in its attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia in Ukraine. Putin said this in Moscow at a meeting of the Ministry of Defense in front of military officers and representatives from politics and society. The goal had been shattered by the resistance of the soldiers and the "growing strength of our armed forces and arms production". In the war against Ukraine, "we can say with conviction that the initiative lies with our armed forces". Putin had ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022; as a result, many states sided with the attacked country and supplied it with weapons.

14:21 US soldiers to be stationed in Denmark

US soldiers can be stationed on Danish soil in future. A corresponding agreement between the two countries and NATO partners was announced by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. The agreement is initially valid for ten years. The USA has already concluded similar agreements with Finland and Sweden this month. According to Frederiksen, the agreement will come into force in about a year after a parliamentary procedure.

13:58 Billion-dollar deal for Moscow - Peskov announces circumvention of diamond sanction

Following the imposition of an EU ban on the import of diamonds from Russia, the Russian government has announced that it will circumvent the ban. The import ban passed on Monday was "predictable", says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The diamond sector had already prepared for this: "I think there are ways to circumvent these sanctions. There are, and they will be implemented to protect our interests." The twelfth EU sanctions package due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was finally adopted on Monday, provides for a ban on the import of natural and synthetic diamonds and jewelry from Russia from January 2024. From September next year, diamonds originating from Russia and cut in other countries will also no longer be allowed to be imported. According to estimates, Russia earns around 3.7 to 4.6 billion euros a year from the diamond trade.

13:29 Storms in the Black Sea: Sea mines become a deadly danger for civilians

The prolonged storms in the Black Sea have increased the risk of sea mines drifting into places that pose a danger to the civilian population, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on state television, as reported by Ukrinform. Hundreds of mines have been laid in the Black Sea since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022. Sea mines have been washed up on the Ukrainian coast during storms, which, according to Humeniuk, has happened several times in the Mykolaiv and Odessa regions in recent days. Civilians have been killed and injured by mines that have landed near the Ukrainian Black Sea beaches.

13:07 Russian Consulate General in Leipzig closes at the end of the year

The Russian Consulate General in Leipzig will close by the end of the year. This is reported by the Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper. Anyone who contacts the Russian diplomatic mission with a request only receives an automatic response: the Consulate General has been closed since November 1. They are referred to Bonn and Berlin. After the German Foreign Ministry asked the Moscow representation to do so in May, the signs are now actually pointing to its closure. The closure is linked to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the expulsion of hundreds of German embassy staff in Moscow. At the end of May, the German Foreign Ministry announced the closure of four consulates general. In addition to Leipzig, there are currently still consulates in Frankfurt am Main, Bonn, Hamburg and Munich, while the Russian embassy is in Berlin. The Sächsische Zeitung reports that the press office of the Leipzig consulate general has issued a statement on request, which blames the German government for the closures: "The Russian consular missions were closed 'solely as a result of the unprecedented unfriendly step taken by the German side'".

12:43 UN report: Torture and dead civilians in Russian prisons in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Office has documented at least 100 deaths of civilians in Russian custody in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed in violation of international law. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, reported in Geneva that there were signs that at least 39 of them had been tortured before their deaths. The figures cited by Türk relate to the entire period since the start of the Russian war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. "Torture and other cruel treatment are widespread in detention facilities in the territories occupied by Russia," said Türk. "Many of the cases of torture we have documented involve sexual violence." Russia does not allow the UN Human Rights Office teams into prison camps in the occupied territories, which is why documentation is difficult. Arbitrary arrests are the order of the day there. The teams are unable to see Ukrainian prisoners of war. The families also heard nothing from their relatives.

12:19 Chief of the Ukrainian ground forces: We are clearly outgunned near Kupyansk

Ukraine declares that its military is outgunned in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Russian forces have been trying to capture the regional center of Kupyansk for months. Russian troops had conquered large parts of the eastern Kharkiv region at the beginning of the invasion, but were pushed back by the Kiev forces in a lightning offensive about a year ago. "The situation is complicated. We have to fight in conditions where the enemy is superior to us both in terms of weapons and personnel," says Oleksandr Syrsky, the head of the Ukrainian ground forces. Syrsky says, however, that the Ukrainian forces are adapting to the situation on the front and ultimately holding the line.

11:52 Ex-Wagner officer wants to testify about war crimes in the Netherlands

A former officer of the Russian mercenary force Wagner has arrived in the Netherlands to testify before the International Criminal Court (ICC) about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Dutch media report. In an interview on the news program EenVandaag, 60-year-old Igor Salikov claims that he rose to the rank of colonel during his 25 years of service in the Russian armed forces before joining Wagner. Salikov says he took part in the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He witnessed Moscow's role in fomenting a separatist conflict in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, "atrocities against civilians" and child abductions. The Kremlin has always denied its responsibility for the alleged crimes.

11:21 Drone near the capital - Moscow closes airports

Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports have restricted air traffic. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a drone was shot down near the capital in the morning. There is said to have been no damage or casualties.

10:51 Soldiers' families: Putin should end the war or go to the front himself

A group of families of mobilized Russian soldiers is calling on President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. For weeks, the members of Put' Domoi (Way Home), a group made up mainly of wives and mothers of mobilized soldiers, have been calling for the return of their loved ones after prolonged service at the front, reports "The Moscow Times". "We Russians have no hope under your leadership... Sit down at the negotiating table," the group declared in a message addressed to the Russian head of state. "Let us live in peace! Or go to the front yourself and die there," it continues. Around 300,000 reservists have been called up to increase Moscow's troop numbers in Ukraine as part of the "partial mobilization" announced by Putin in September 2022. Put's Domoi's message, shared via Telegram, was accompanied by a video featuring a mobilized Russian soldier calling himself Alexander and expressing dismay that Putin ignored the group's call for a one-year service limit for mobilized troops.

10:18 Munz: Russia is running out of manpower

According to ntv Russia correspondent Rainer Munz, the fact that Bulgaria will no longer import Russian oil in the future is of little economic significance. More interesting in this context is a threat from Hungary towards Bulgaria.

09:37 London plans cooperation with Kiev in the Black Sea

Britain is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding to support Kiev in its fight against Russia in the Black Sea, reports the Telegraph, citing unnamed British military sources. British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said in October that Ukraine's attacks against the Black Sea Fleet had led to a "functional defeat" of the Russian navy in the Black Sea. The MoU includes provisions to improve naval capabilities by providing ships, equipment, sea-based Brimstone missiles and training for Ukrainian naval forces. Intelligence sharing is one of the key elements of the MoU, officials said. It also includes plans for protecting post-war Ukraine, including preventive measures and a pledge to reimpose sanctions and increase arms supplies if Russia decides to attack again.

09:05 "Kinschal" flies again: Russia relies on hypersonic missile again after months

According to British estimates, the Russian air force recently deployed a Kinschal hypersonic missile against Ukraine for the first time since August. The target of the missile was presumably a military airfield, according to the British Ministry of Defense. The missile was intended for high-value and well-defended targets. London is now saying that the hypersonic missile's missions to date have been mixed. "Many launches have probably missed their intended targets, and Ukraine has also succeeded in intercepting attacks by this supposedly 'invincible' system," the ministry added.

08:46 Putin: Russian women should go into male professions - to close the gap in the military

Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling on traditionally male professions to hire more women in order to reduce the huge labor shortage, which is being exacerbated by the conscription of thousands of soldiers for the invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been suffering from a shrinking labor force for years due to persistently low birth rates, which has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. The mobilization of hundreds of thousands of men has pushed them out of the labor market and caused many of the best-educated sections of the population to flee. "Girls represent a huge reserve for Russia. They need to realize their full potential in areas where they are not yet working," says Putin. Putin praises women who study to join the air force, for example.

08:16 Unger: Selensky's image is "changing right now"

In addition to Vitali Klitschko, Ukrainian army chief Valery Salushnyj is now also openly criticizing Volodymyr Selenskyj's leadership style, as ntv reporter Carolin Unger reports. In addition to freezing temperatures, darkness is currently a major problem for the Ukrainian armed forces.

07:37 Analysis confirms death of almost 40,000 Russians in Ukraine

Mediazona, an independent Russian media company, in cooperation with BBC Russia, confirms through open source research the names of 39,424 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Since Mediazona's last update on December 1, the names of 1163 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties. The journalists point out that the actual number is probably much higher, as the information they have verified so far comes from public sources, including obituaries, contributions from relatives, news in regional media and reports from local authorities. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, over 2900 officers, 337 of them with the rank of lieutenant colonel or higher, have been killed in action in Ukraine. Lieutenant General Oleg Zokov, the deputy commander of the Southern Military District, is the highest-ranking Russian military officer to have died during the war. Most of the fallen are from the Krasnodar, Sverdlovsk, Bashkir, Chelyabinsk and Moscow regions, as well as the Republic of Buryatia.

07:02 Ukraine lacks artillery ammunition - own drones to close the gap

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi explains that both the Ukrainian and Russian armed forces have problems with artillery ammunition. This is reported by the "Institute for the Study of War" in its latest analysis. However, Western officials reportedly assume that the Russian armed forces are currently firing five to seven times more artillery fire than the Ukrainian armed forces. Russia is said to have procured 122 mm artillery shells from North Korea, among others. Ukraine, on the other hand, relies on Western partners to supply the ammunition, but repeatedly faces obstacles in doing so. According to Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, General Ivan Havriljuk, Ukraine is therefore concentrating on the domestic production of drones. This is intended to compensate to some extent for the lack of artillery ammunition. However, the production of 155 mm ammunition, which is standard in the West, is also to be promoted with the help of Western companies.

06:24 Gloomy forecast: Trump would cut off aid to Ukraine and reduce relations with China

Donald Trump is expected to appoint loyalists to key positions in the Pentagon, State Department and CIA in a possible second term, several current and former aides and diplomats tell Reuters. This outcome, which gives Trump greater room to maneuver than during his first term, would empower him to make significant changes to the US's stance on the war in Ukraine and trade relations with China. If Trump comes to power, he is likely to immediately cut defense aid to Europe and further reduce economic ties with China, the advisors suggest. Eight European diplomats interviewed by Reuters said there were doubts about whether Trump would honor Washington's commitment to defend NATO allies and acute fears that he would cut off aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Earlier this year, Trump said he would not commit to providing aid to Ukraine and said he simply wanted to end the war "in 24 hours".

05:45 China moves closer to Moscow in the energy sector

China wants to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the energy sector. "Faced with the volatility of the global energy market and external risks and challenges, Russia and China always adhere to the principles of mutual trust and mutual benefit, continuously develop energy cooperation and make positive contributions to ensuring global energy security," the Russian state news agency RIA quoted the Chinese ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, as saying. China expects cooperation to expand along the entire production chain in the energy sector.

04:38 Russia lists crime novelist Akunin as a "terrorist"

Following his criticism of the war against Ukraine, the well-known author Boris Akunin is listed as a "terrorist" and "extremist" in Russia. The Russian financial supervisory authority Rosfinmonitoring now lists Akunin, who has been living abroad for years, in a corresponding list. Russia's investigative authority has also confirmed that proceedings have been opened in absentia against the Kremlin critic not only for allegedly justifying terrorism, but also for "false news" about the Russian army. Akunin, who was born in 1956 in Georgia, then part of the Soviet Union, and whose real name is Grigori Chkhartishvili, is best known for his crime novels.

03:05 Roger Waters is courted by Kremlin TV

During an appearance on Russian state television, controversial Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is visibly flattered by the presenter's question as to whether he will move to Russia. War supporter Olga Skabeyeva quotes the Ukrainian ambassador in Vienna, who, as a Putin supporter, had recommended such a move to Waters. "We would welcome you with open arms," says Skabeyeva. Waters replied: He takes the invitation seriously and will inform her of his decision.

01:10 Selenskyj considers new EU sanctions effective

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the new EU sanctions against Russia. These would really hit Russia's economic basis for the war, he says in his evening video address. The twelfth package of sanctions affects the Russian diamond trade, among other things.

23:58 "Enormous reserve": Putin promotes women's rights

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on employers in predominantly male sectors to hire more women. "Girls represent an enormous reserve for Russia," says Putin at a meeting with the winners of a professional competition. "They need to realize their full potential in the areas where they are not yet working." Russia has been suffering for years from a shrinking working population due to persistently low birth rates. This has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

22:50 Ukraine's army chief Salushnyj criticizes Selenskyj

According to a media report, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Salushnyj criticizes President Volodymyr Selenskyj for the dismissal of all the heads of the regional recruitment offices. "They were professionals who knew how to do it, and now they're gone," the Interfax Ukraine agency quoted Salushny as saying. Zelenskyi fired all regional heads of Ukrainian recruitment offices in August as part of an anti-corruption drive. Asked about the defense ministry's latest plan to boost military recruitment, Salushnyj says the old system should be reintroduced. "It's still a bit early to evaluate recruitment. As for mobilization, it is not necessary to increase it, but to return to the limits (and) to the framework that used to work."

22:23 Pentagon warns Ukraine funds will run out at the end of the year

The US Department of Defense will have no more money for weapons and equipment to send to Ukraine after December 30, the Pentagon's comptroller warns in a letter to Congress in Washington. To avoid this, Congress must approve additional funds. President Joe Biden's administration has asked parliamentarians for 61 billion US dollars. "It is important that Congress act promptly on the Administration's pending supplemental request," the staffer asks.

