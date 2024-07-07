00:57 Selenskyj meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the edges of the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with the Republican leader of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, on a Wednesday. This is evident from Johnson's official calendar. The support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit this week. There are concerns about future US support for the government in Kiev, should Donald Trump win the presidential elections on November 5.

22:50 Family Kills in Mine Explosion near CharkiwAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region. The governor of the oblast, Oleh Synyehubov, reported this on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and ran over a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is still ongoing. According to relatives, a total of six people could have been in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis Warns against Forced PeaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO Summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. NATO membership for Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not pacified, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, this will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British Government Announces Weapons Package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine about new weapons deliveries during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in the port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between the Ukraine and Great Britain, which was signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelenskyy's post on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands Confirm Pledge of Patriot-SystemUkraine will receive a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system would be made available was announced in June by the outgoing government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised "undelayed" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [about such a ceasefire], Selenskyj also said he had no positive expectations, because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told "Swiss Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Selenskyj in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Agency misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing EU-provided 150 million euros. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the agency had not used the EU commission-supplied funds.

19:08 Netherlands to deliver F-16 jets "immediately"

Netherlands' new Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during a visit. "Since we now have the approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately," Veldkamp said in Kiev in front of journalists. The Netherlands had promised Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets. Veldkamp made no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32 Pregnant woman to hospital after Russian shelling

According to Ukrainian reports, a pregnant woman was admitted to a hospital after Russian shelling in the city of Cherson. "Kyiv Independent" reported this. The 32-year-old woman reportedly showed signs of smoke inhalation, according to the authorities. In addition, several private houses were damaged in the attack in the Korabelnyi district.

18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia hit

The Ukrainian military claims to have carried out two successful drone attacks on refinery installations in southern Russia. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city of Krasnodar were hit at night, according to the report from the Agency Unian, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire in the attacks. With reference to satellite images, it is further reported that the fires had not been extinguished by the afternoon. Over both refineries, dense smoke clouds had formed. From the Russian side, there is no comment on this.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"

The Netherlands intend to continue their resolute support for Ukraine following the latest government change, according to their Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kiev. Veldkamp adds that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Another Russian Su-25 fighter jet shot down

The Ukrainian armed forces claim they have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to the military statement. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down by surface-to-air missiles near the city of Pervomaisk. "It is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass," the statement further says.

17:03 India and Russia to simplify bilateral money transfers

A key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries, as per reports in the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times." Mechanisms for easier and faster transactions are to be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between India's Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel, AfD leader, hopes for Trump's re-election due to Ukraine policy

AfD leader Alice Weidel expressed her hope for a re-election of Donald Trump in the US Presidential election in November, primarily due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I'm voting for Donald Trump," Weidel said in the ZDF "Summerinterview." The AfD chairwoman expects a change in Ukraine policy if Trump is re-elected. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial aid," Weidel stated. "And I believe he'll keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoy Patriot systems

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck decoy Patriot-Systems instead of the actual ones during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port of Yushny. These decoys were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. Oleschtschuk also reported that only decoys had been hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

The Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol is reporting a series of explosions. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas. The civil defense is on the scene, but no further details have been provided.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacities, which were lost due to Russian attacks, according to Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacities, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Germany's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest German reconciliation with Great Britain and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Great Britain are advocating for a more decisive stance against Russia. Hofreiter expresses his concerns about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he deems not resolute enough. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Great Britain have raised some legitimate questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Hofreiter told Reuters. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, sees economic problems in Russia as a peace opportunity for Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating," according to Heusgen in an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland on the question of whether he sees another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic difficulties in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia, to put more pressure on them. "This will prolong the war," he criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army has reportedly taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces had already taken control of the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donezk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyj again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and will offer the country further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to membership. It is uncertain, according to diplomats, whether the NATO countries have managed to obtain the seven air defense systems that Ukraine is demanding to defend against continuing Russian attacks. The NATO countries plan to approve new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. Who will pay for it and for how long is unclear. All agree within the NATO that a confrontation with Zelenskyj, as at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago, should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mining vehicles from Hamburg in use in UkraineA mining vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region, according to the Hamburg Interior Ministry.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attackA Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drones in the Woronesh region northeast of Ukraine (see entry 08:44). A member of the security services confirmed that the 9000 square meter depot was attacked. There is a "high probability" of further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant added.

13:03 Russia: Plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian dronesRussia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "The Telegraph" report, a Russian aerospace and defense company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: One civilian death reported after Ukrainian attack on HorliwkaA civilian is reported to have been killed in Horliwka, a city in the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk, following a Ukrainian attack. This was announced by the city's mayor, Iwan Prichodko, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on "severe attacks by Ukraine" in the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's appearance causes stir in UkraineThe situation at the front in Ukraine is deteriorating, but announced weapons deliveries from the West are reportedly delayed. There is also growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, according to NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on SelydoveThe Russians launched two rocket-assisted bombs at the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight injured in the attack. The bombs reportedly landed in an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," Filaschkin wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air raid alert in the Saporischschja regionAccording to the governor of Saporischschja, Ukraine, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. This was announced by the governor, Iwan Fedorow, on Telegram. Therefore, an air raid alert has been declared in Saporischschja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on ChersonFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was announced by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the café "Lito" reportedly caught fire. The building is said to have been reduced to its foundations. The authorities have released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW sees no genuine negotiating intentions from Putin

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shows no genuine willingness for negotiations in his offensive war against Ukraine. The analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to its own statements, Ukrainian intelligence agents, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reports this in social media. The area is currently occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was started in a logistics center where armored vehicles and ammunition were stored. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is reported to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones shot down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a telegram short message, it further reports that Russia had also fired two Iskander missiles. The Air Force does not report whether the missiles were shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

In the Russian region of Voronezh, a fire broke out in a warehouse with "explosive materials" after a Ukrainian drone attack. This is reported by the Russian governor of the region Voronezh, Oleksandr Gusev, in social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Falling debris reportedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports on an evacuation, but not on casualties or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

In the Ukrainian region of Odessa, two launch ramps for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems have been destroyed, Russian news agencies report, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander missiles were used for the attack. The Patriot systems were reportedly located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlograd

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lysak, in social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published new casualty numbers for the Russian troops in Ukraine. Accordingly, Russia is said to have lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Alone within 24 hours, the number of losses is reported to be 1,150. According to a report from Kiev, furthermore two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were destroyed. In total, Russia is said to have lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine since the beginning of the large-scale attack, according to Ukraine. Western estimates mention lower casualty numbers - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posts pictures of the flotilla training on its Facebook channel. According to the report, combat engagements and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donetsk region. This is reported by the military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, in the vicinity of Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka are said to be affected. Furthermore, it is reported in the message that the Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the east of Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fireFollowing an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. "Employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire," reports the administration of the Crimea installed by Russia on Telegram. The fire is near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and more than a dozen settlements has been disconnected. "There is no danger to the populated area," reports the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry. There are no reported injuries. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly under almost daily Ukrainian attacks, reports the Russian Defense Ministry. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, the governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in Donetsk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three named cities lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these were reportedly from the Pokrovsk area. There were nineteen attacks in Lyman and seventeen in Kurachowe. While the Ukrainian General Staff reports that twenty-nine attacks at Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles were still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev is doing everything to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military leadership in Kiev.

22:18 Russians allegedly lost thousands of soldiers at Chassiw Jar

The Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were reportedly wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders forced them to withdraw from part of the village. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raid

By a Russian air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia allegedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot rocket batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, the Russians fell for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, Mikola Oeschtschuk said. The air raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrowsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror drills in Belarus

Chinese soldiers arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise will be held from July 8 to 19, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel. "This joint training helps to exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again rule the Black Sea

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy will soon be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the region again.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government scrambles two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not have to intervene. No damages from drone debris have been reported yet, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

