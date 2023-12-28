World Championships in London - 0:4 against Bunting: Hempel clearly out of the World Darts Championship

Despite a decent performance, German darts pro Florian Hempel has been eliminated from the World Championships in London. The 33-year-old from Cologne was clearly beaten 0:4 by co-favorite Stephen Bunting in round three.

Hempel was particularly good in the first two sets, but the Englishman played even better. Bunting is currently in absolute top form and was already the professional with the best points average at Alexandra Palace before Christmas.

Hempel, a former handball goalkeeper, is the third German to lose his third round match against an Englishman after Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens. Schindler was beaten 3:4 by outsider Scott Williams, while last year's semi-finalist Clemens lost 1:4 to world-class pro Dave Chisnall.

Nevertheless, the tournament was a success for Hempel after defeating Ireland's Dylan Slevin and Belgium's star Dimitri van den Bergh. After all, he only qualified at the last moment.

Former BDO World Champion Bunting will now take on Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in the round of 16. Based on previous performances, this is likely to be the most promising match in the last 16. Van Gerwen is regarded as one of the title contenders and has already won the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Source: www.stern.de