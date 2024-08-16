- Waldbrand in einem ehemaligen Militärübungsgebiet in der Nähe des Jüterbogs

Ein weiteres Waldbrand hat in der Nähe von Jüterbog, Brandenburg, erneut aufgeflammt. Etwa acht Hektar sind von dem Feuer erfasst worden, wie ein Sprecher der Feuerwehr mitteilte. Bedauerlicherweise breitet sich das Feuer weiter aus. Die Region im Landkreis Teltow-Fläming ist mit Sprengstoff kontaminiert, was den Einsatzkräften momentan nur das Löschen der Flammen von bestimmten Wegen ermöglicht.

Ein Hubschrauber der Bundespolizei wurde zur Unterstützung der Löscharbeiten angefordert und wird voraussichtlich morgen eintreffen. Die deutsche Armee wird ebenfalls an der Mission teilnehmen.

Bisher wurden keine bewohnten Gebiete von dem Feuer betroffen, das sich nördlich der Bundesstraße 102 zwischen Altes Lager und Klausdorf befindet. Ein dpa-Reporter berichtete von Explosionen, die auch von der Einsatzleitung des Landes Brandenburg bestätigt wurden. Numerous local firefighters are currently on site.

Not the initial wildfire on the old training ground

The location was to be surveilled through a drone to gain a broader understanding of the situation. The origin of the fire remains unexplained. According to the regional center, a meeting was convened by the Teltow-Fläming district's coordination team to discuss the situation.

Last June, the fire department battled with the wildfire for several days due to old explosives present on the training ground nearby Jüterbog. The firefighting efforts for the department became challenging due to these explosives, and they often couldn't reach the flame directly. Aircraft and helicopters put out flames from the air. As per the incident commander, the total affected area surpassed 700 hectares.

