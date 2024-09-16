Tijen Onaran entbindet sich von den verbindlichen Umständen oder Verpflichtungen.

Ralf Dümmel und Nils Glagau stehen im Rampenlicht, ihre einzigartigen Schuhe und Brillen sorgen für Aufsehen: Diesmal ist Showtime in der Höhle der Löwen.

Die Innovatoren eröffnen die große Vox-Nachhaltigkeitswoche und präsentieren ihre umweltfreundlichen Projekte. Der erste Pitch des Abends elektrisiert die Höhle der Löwen. Marvin Rau und Michael Szpitalny aus Bargteheide treffen mit ihren Elektromotorrädern ("METORBIKE") den Nerv der testosterongesteuerten Löwen Nils Glagau und Ralf Dümmel. Nach einem aufregenden Outdoor-Testlauf bestehen die Motorräder auch den praktischen Test. Nils Glagau gibt Daumen hoch: "Bravo Jungs, bravo Bikes!", lobt der Orthomol-Chef und bietet mit Carsten Maschmeyer (500.000 Euro für 25% der Firmenanteile), ein Angebot, das die Gründer nicht ablehnen können.

Das "TÄMPTASTIC"-Duo Jana Klauke und Luca Menke aus Borgentreich haben weniger Glück. Sie präsentieren Tempeh als "Lebensmittel der Zukunft", doch Carsten Maschmeyer ist skeptisch: "Es schmeckt nicht, ich verstehe es nicht, und es riecht nicht nach Erfolg", kritisiert er die Unternehmer. Die restlichen Investoren ziehen nach, und die Gründer gehen enttäuscht und ohne Deal nach Hause.

"VLACE"-Gründerin Viola Weller aus Ludwigshafen hat mehr Erfolg mit ihren veganen Schuhen aus Obstabfällen, die Janna Ensthaler begeistern. Nach einem schnellen Anprobieren ruft Ensthaler: "Du bist mein Weihnachten und Geburtstag zusammen!", die Schuhe passen perfekt, und der Deal (200.000 Euro für 23% der Firmenanteile) ist besiegelt. Löwin und Gründerin feiern freudig.

Judith Williams bekommt Herausforderung

Die gute Stimmung hält nicht lange an. thanks to the power bank experts and "FiniBee" founders Denise Ossenberg and Thomas Hühne from Frankfurt am Main, Judith Williams experiences "the absolute worst pitch" of her Lion's Den career. The beauty queen, who's been a judge since day one, furrows her brow again. But this time, it's not a founder duo, but a fellow format colleague standing with her in the ring.

The turning point is the children's glasses pitch by the "MANTI MANTI" founders Susann Hoffmann and Philippa Koenig from Berlin. Their premium product (expensive, stylish but durable children's glasses) leaves Lion Tijen Onaran with some questions. "I find it a bit elitist. What's your vision when it comes to reaching out to a certain social background?", she asks. Judith Williams steps in for the founders: "You have a premium brand, and every company targets different customer segments. The social discussion is a completely different one from the entrepreneurial discussion," she explains.

The visibly frustrated Tijen stands her ground and "disagrees" with her "beloved Judith Williams". The latter remains firm and asks for a "separation of social and entrepreneurial topics". Now, Janna Ensthaler also joins the debate. As the areas of marketing and sales come into play and Tijen increasingly distances herself from the appearance ("I'd like to withdraw!"), the founder of the "Green Generation Funds" aligns with Judith and the "MANTI MANTI" representatives. However, they shoot themselves in the foot when they admit that there are already 28 other investors at the table. In the end, all the lions are out, not just Tijen Onaran: "I really found that extremely arrogant. It had this Prenzlauer Berg vibe where well-off mothers and fathers treat their kids to an incredibly expensive pair of glasses," snarls the lioness as she leaves.

