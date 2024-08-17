Auf Polizeifilmungen wird der tödliche Einsatz von Gewalt gegen eine verzweifelte Frau in New Jersey gezeigt, deren Verwandte die Notdienste anriefen und einen psychischen Notfall meldeten.

Am 28. Juli wurden mindestens fünf Polizeibeamte aus Fort Lee nach der Wohnung der Familie entsandt, wie das Justizministerium von New Jersey mitteilte. Da der Zugang verwehrt blieb, brach ein Beamter gewaltsam die Wohnungstür auf, wie in den veröffentlichten Aufnahmen zu sehen ist.

Sekunden nachdem die Tür aufgebrochen wurde, feuerte derselbe Beamte einen Schuss ab, der den Bewohner, identifiziert als Lee, traf und tötete, wie in den Aufnahmen zu sehen ist.

Vor dem Vorfall wurde Lee wegen bipolarer Störung diagnostiziert, wie Henry Cho, der die Familie von Lee vertritt, bei einer Pressekonferenz erklärte. Cho betonte, dass Lee "harmlos" war.

Obwohl versucht wurde, die Situation zu entschärfen und das friedliche Wesen von Lee zu kommunizieren, reagierten die Polizisten mit Aggression, was zur gewaltsamen Türöffnung und zum tödlichen Schuss auf Lee führte, die zum Zeitpunkt einen Plastikwasserkanister hielt, wie Cho sagte.

Die Untersuchung des Vorfalls hat Bedenken regarding der Art und Weise, wie die Polizei auf psychische Krisen reagiert, ausgelöst, nachdem drei Wochen zuvor eine ähnliche Schießerei einer schwarzen Frau in Illinois stattfand. In diesem Fall rief die Frau den Notruf an und bat um Hilfe, da sie einen psychischen Zusammenbruch hatte, aber nicht gewalttätig war.

Adrian Lee, Präsident der Koreanisch-Amerikanischen Vereinigung von New Jersey, äußerte bei der Pressekonferenz Bedenken und forderte Verbesserungen in der Polizeiausbildung und den Reaktionsprotokollen bei psychischen Belastungen.

Die Familie von Lee sucht nach Antworten nach ihrem tragischen Tod. Cho betonte: "Victoria war eine geschätzte Person mit einer vielversprechenden Zukunft. Ihr Verlust ist unermesslich. Die Familie Lee ist entschlossen, Gerechtigkeit zu erlangen und die ganze Wahrheit hinter diesem tragischen Ereignis aufzudecken."

Die Untersuchung des Polizeischusses ist noch im Gange, wie das Justizministerium mitteilt. CNN bat um einen Kommentar der Polizei von Fort Lee und setzte sich mit Cho und dem Leichenbeschauer des Countys Bergen in Verbindung.

Bruder versuchte, den Notruf zu stoppen

Lee's brother placed two 911 calls on the night of the shooting.

Cho stated that Lee's brother, named Chris, made the first call asking for an ambulance, highlighting Lee's mental state and the presence of a small pocket knife used for opening packages. Upon learning that a police officer would accompany medical personnel, Chris asked for the police to stay away, but was advised that their presence was required to ensure the safety of the medics, as the recording of the 911 call from the attorney general's office reveals.

Subsequently, Chris dialed 911 again to cancel the initial call, but was told that canceling calls related to mental health crises was not an option, and police would arrive shortly. The call operator inquired why Chris wanted to cancel the call and he responded by stating that Lee had a knife but was not threatening anyone.

Video evidence of the shooting

Four body camera videos, some with pixelated or blurred sections, capture the events leading up to Lee's fatal shooting as the police responded to the incident at her residence around 1:25 a.m. ET.

Footage from the Fort Lee Police officer's bodycam shows Lee's brother opening the door and the officer asking if he is responsible for dealing with the mental health crisis and holding the knife. Lee's brother confirmed that his sister was the one in distress.

The door was then opened again by Lee's mother, who was holding a barking dog, and Lee could be heard from behind, urging her mother to close the door.

Several more officers arrived shortly after. The initial officer yelled that he would break the door down, and Lee was heard threatening the officers. One officer reached for his gun but hesitated to proceed, grabbing Lee's brother to escort him away instead.

Another officer stepped in and moved Lee's brother away from the door while a third officer assured him, "We don't want to shoot you, we want to help you."

"Go home, pig," Lee replied.

Officers debated using lethal or less lethal force while discussing the situation. Several officers mentioned their intention to use lethal force, while others suggested non-lethal options.

Footage shows the officer who eventually shot Lee attempting to break down the door with his body, while shouting, "Open the door." The door eventually opened, and footage captured Lee and her mother in the doorway, with Lee holding a large blue water jug and moving towards the door.

Footage shows an officer using a police shield in Lee's direction and the officer commanding Lee to drop the weapon. The officer continues to break down the door and shoots Lee twice, killing her instantly.

A knife was discovered at the crime scene, as per a press release from the attorney general's office. It's not evident from the footage if Lee was holding the knife when the police broke in. Lee allegedly dropped the knife prior to the police entering the apartment, according to Cho.

Lee reportedly approached the officers just before she was fatally shot, according to the attorney general's office.

Following Lee's fatal shooting, an officer repeatedly commanded her to relinquish the knife and later asked for its location, with someone responding "here". The four body camera recordings fail to demonstrate if Lee was carrying a knife during her shooting.

The officer who ultimately killed Lee dragged her into the hallway by her feet, footage shows, while inquiring if she was fine and asking for the location of her wound. A request for towels was also heard.

Lee was transported to the hospital, where she was officially declared deceased around 1:58 a.m., authorities confirmed.

"The family is distraught over the police's seemingly unnecessary usage of lethal force," Cho stated on Tuesday.

Criticism from Advocacy Groups

Following the fatal incident, advocacy groups denounced the actions of the Fort Lee police officers as "appalling", and expressed the need for additional funding in culturally sensitive mental health services.

Unser Mitgefühl und Zorn lassen sich nicht in Worte fassen, wie AAPI New Jersey gemeinsam mit AAPI New Jersey, der Koreanisch-Amerikanischen Vereinigung von New Jersey, dem Koreanischen Gemeindezentrum und dem MinKwon Center for Community Action am Freitag erklärte.

Die Erklärung äußerte die Sorge, dass der Vorfall asiatisch-amerikanische Familien davon abhalten könnte, psychische Gesundheitsversorgung für ihre Lieben in Anspruch zu nehmen, was bereits eine schwierige Aufgabe für die Gemeinschaft ist.

"Aus verschiedenen Gründen kann es für Asiaten in Amerika schwierig sein, psychische Unterstützung zu erhalten", hieß es weiter. "Wir sind tief besorgt über die Folgen dieses Dramas und ähnlicher Ereignisse auf die Bereitschaft von Asiaten in Amerika, medizinische Hilfe in Anspruch zu nehmen, wenn sie benötigt wird."

Die Erklärung betonte weiterhin, dass "Lee noch heute leben sollte", nach der Freigabe des Materials durch das NJ Attorney General's Office.

"Das Material und die Beweise, die vom NJ Attorney General's Office freigegeben wurden, bestätigen, was die Lee-Familie bereits der Welt mitgeteilt hat: dass in wenigen Minuten die Polizei von Fort Lee Victoria, die keine Gefahr darstellte, mit ihrer machtlosen Mutter daneben, tödlich erschossen hat", schloss die Erklärung.

"New Jersey kann nicht länger ein Staat sein, der häufig Individuals in psychischen Krisen tötet, weil wir den notwendigen Willen und die Dringlichkeit für unsere verletzlichsten Bewohner und ihre Lieben nicht gezeigt haben", erklärte das New Jersey Institute for Social Justice in einem Beitrag auf X.

Die Polizeireaktion auf Lees psychische Krise, wie sie in dem Material zu sehen ist, führte dazu, dass ihr Bruder 911-Anrufe tätigte, um Hilfe zu bitten und zu bitten, dass die Polizei auf Distanz bleibt. Trotzdem wurden Beamte entsandt, was zum tödlichen Schuss auf Lee führte.

Obwohl von Interessenverbänden Bedenken regarding the actions of the Fort Lee police officers during the incident raised, ist die Untersuchung des Vorfalls noch im Gange, wie vom Attorney General's Office mitgeteilt.

Upon reviewing the body camera footage, it becomes clear that several officers discussed using lethal or less lethal force, with some expressing their intention to use lethal force.

